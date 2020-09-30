Proud dad: Charly Black’s daughter passes 9 CSEC subjects

Proud dad: Charly Black’s daughter passes 9 CSEC subjectsWednesday, September 30, 2020
Dancehall artiste, Charly Black is a proud dad. His daughter, Alicia passed all her Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) subjects. And he took to Instagram to share with his fans just how proud he was of her.
Posting of photos of his daughter, and her results, the Party Animal artiste expressed his pride in his caption; â€œKeep up the great work Alicia Ÿ’¯ i love youâ¤ï¸#prouddadÂ #lifestillakeepÂ #cxcresults,â€ he wrote.
His daughter passed nine CSEC subjects, scoring seven grade ones (1) and two grade twos.
She scored grade ones in Mathematics, English, Information Technology, Electronic Document Preparation, Office Administration, Principles of Accounts, and Principles of Business. While receiving grade twos in Human and Social Biology and Social Studies.
Charly Blackâ€™s fans, as well as other artistes, joined him in celebrating his daughterâ€™s success.
â€œŸ‘Ÿ¾ Love this bro!!! Ÿ˜,â€ reggae singer, Romain Virgo commented.
Dancer, Desha Ravers was in complete awe, and commented, â€œwow.â€
Meanwhile, a fan, while congratulating his daughter, implored Charly Black to â€˜protect her at all cost.â€
