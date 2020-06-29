Proud of her Haitian heritage, Marie Driven continues to navigate Caribbean talent worldwide

Ambitious, compulsive, motivated, and “Driven” not by ignorance but faith in her work and actions; that’s how one describes powerhouse publicist, Marie Driven.

Driven is one behind many international and reality television superstars and is herald as one of the most well-respected names in the entertainment publicity industry.

Her prestigious resume of past and current clientele includes Dancehall Queen Spice, Reggae Artist Etana, Kranium,Remy Ma, Papoose, celebrity stylist Kidear Youmans, Spice, Tara Wallace, Chef Patrick, Stevie J, Tony Sunshine, Future Fambo, Alexus Rose, Ricky Blaze, Peter Gunz, Wyclef Jean, Jr. Reid, Marion Hall (aka Lady Saw), Sting Jamaica, and Mr. Vegas.

Getting her kickstart in New York City working with brands from Sparkling Nuvo to G-Unit, Driven has mastered the art of media relations, strategic relationship building, niche marketing campaigns, and being an overall boss woman.

Her career in fashion sales and merchandising began working for names such as Marc Ecko and VP Records’ exclusive clothing line, Riddim Driven. In 2010, she pivoted into blogging under the name MarieDrivenOnTheScene, providing all-exclusive celebrity event recaps, which would be further repurposed by BET, VIBE, and more.

Previous accolades received by MarieDriven include two citations honouring her for exemplary service from Eric L. Adams, the President of the Borough of Brooklyn; the Unlabelled Awards for her outstanding work in the communications industry; and the New York State Assembly Certificate of Merit and U.S. House of Representatives Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition. Moreover, she recognizes other women of excellence through her signature Driven Awards.

She has launched the Playbook Media Group headquartered in Brooklyn back in 2012, of which she is managing partner and the face of the company. From mainstream to niche categories, she manages a base of support and operations for clients through strategic relationship building. Currently, Playbook MG is one of the most notable public relations firms worldwide thanks to the wisdom and guidance of Driven.

In 2020, amid a worldwide pandemic and revolution against systemic racism, Marie remains “driven” to stay healthy and be a role model for black people all over the world, specifically, her fellow islanders. She’s fierce and charming, the passion she exudes is second to none, and for Caribbean heritage month, the Haitian hottie AKA Mariedriven deserves her flower.