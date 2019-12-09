â€˜Proudly black & beautifulâ€™: Miss Universe’s emotional post for racist haters trending on Twitter

Not even a dayâ€¦ You couldnâ€™t give the woman a chance to properly rest the crown on her head?!

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi says despite many racist comments about her skin tone, she is still proud to represent for black women and the continent of Africa.

An emotional post made by the 26-year-old Tunzi in September is getting major traction after winning last nightâ€™s Miss Universe grand coronation show in Georgia.

In the tweet, which has been making the rounds since her dramatic victory, she proudly declares that blackness is not distasteful or unsightly â€” but rather precious and strikingly stunning.

â€œI just want to take a moment to dedicate a post to the unkind comments that I have been receiving about my blackness since my crowning [in South Africa]. To comments that are aimed at all brown-skinned girls at some point in our lives,â€ Zozibini began.

If they thought those racist comments and bitter vitriol would have broken her then Tunziâ€™s tweet snapped back stronger than ever â€“ firm in her strength as a proud South African.

â€œNot because it hurts me of gets under my skin, but because I see an opportunity to educate and speak out on a serious issue,â€ she continued.

â€œSociety has previously been programmed in such a way that thereâ€™s nothing beautiful about being black. The furthest you are from being fair-skinned the uglier you are. That, unfortunately, has been the universal standard of beauty and it is very difficult for some people to unlearn it,â€ Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe 2019 wrote.

Yass, Queen!

If youâ€™re one of those nasty detractors, Tunziâ€™s message is simple: â€˜Iâ€™m not going anywhereâ€™

Black is beautiful Ÿ–¤â€” Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) #misssouthafrica #missuniverse pic.twitter.com/CEm5n52vBoSeptember 11, 2019

Weâ€™ll lend you a line from the legendary Bob Marley, Zozibini, â€œDem aguh tyad fi see yuh face!â€

â€œI am going into Miss Universe with hopes to shatter whatever misconception and stereotypes people have of beauty. These comments are exactly why we should keep inserting ourselves in spaces we were told we do not belong, and we will never make it,â€ she asserted.

Ohmahgawd, mah heartâ€¦

Articulate, driven and now, as Queen, empowered! WE LOVE TO SEE IT!

â€œTo whoever else who thinks that black is not beautiful, I cannot wait for you to experience the depth and magic of a black woman. I am a daughter of the African soil and I am beautiful. See your face reflected in mine,â€ Tunzi ended.

We see you, Queen. Regally poised and beautiful.

This calls for a dedication: Black is Beautiful by Chronixx, enjoy, BUZZ fam!