“P*ss in a Yeezy”: LL Cool slams Kanye West

“P*ss in a Yeezy”: LL Cool slams Kanye WestSunday, October 04, 2020
|
Not everyone is entertained by Kanye West and his many antics.
Rapper LL Cool J, in a recent interview with Desus & Mero, said slammed West for recently peeing on one of his Grammy Awards.
“With all due respect, I think Kanye should just — maybe he should just piss in a Yeezy or something instead of pissing on a Grammy,” LL Cool J said. “Piss in a pair of one them Yeezys, B. I felt some kind of way about that s–t. I didn’t love that s–t, because I’ve been with the Grammys for five years.”
The two-time Grammy awardee continued, “I don’t understand this constant disrespect. Look, now don’t get me wrong, there have been some foul things that have happened to some artistes around the Grammys; they (the Recording Academy) are not without flaw … but piss on one those f**king space shoes or something … C’mon, man. What the f**k is he doing?”
Kanye threw one of his 21 Grammys in a toilet and peed on it during a social media breakdown last month.
