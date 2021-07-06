PTR trio land ambassador roles for Stay Golden Cosmetics

Dancers TC, Pretty Pretty, and Rebel have inked a deal with cosmetic brand Stay Golden out of New York to become brand ambassadors.

The brand is known for its line of lip-enhancing products that have gone on to become a household name not only in New York but has developed a loyal fanbase across the country.

The cosmetic manufacturer used social media to announce the deal where it revealed that the three women are the first Jamaicans to become ambassadors for the brand. “We are happy to announce our collaboration with PTR, our first ambassadors out of Jamaica”.

The three will now headline different versions of the products available with Pretty Pretty representing ‘Deja Vu’ line, TC doing ‘Atlantis’ and Rebel being the face of ‘Its Cocoa’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAY GOLDEN COSMETICS™ (@staygoldencosmetics)

Interested customers have been getting a taste of the trio wearing the products through different posts on Instagram. However, they got to see the launch of the campaign featuring the ladies during the series finale of Dancehall Life on Sunday (July 3). Dancehall Life is a reality series, produced by Downsound Records that stars the former team spice dancers.

Stay Golden, has its roots in Jamaica as it is owned by Jamaican Danielle ‘Danz’ Edmond. Edmond was a national basketball player who went on to model after signing for Pulse.