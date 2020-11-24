Quada gets January court date for murder charge

Quada gets January court date for murder chargeTuesday, November 24, 2020
|
Dancehall
artiste Quada will return to court on January 12 after being arrested and
charged for murder and arson earlier this year.
Quada, born Shacquelle Clarke, had his case rescheduled yesterday after appearing in the St Andrew Parish Court due to a document for his arson charge being outstanding.
The Faster Than Fast deejay is charged with the 2019 murder of Miguel Williams in Sterling Castle Heights, St Andrew. He was granted bail of $500,000 on January 17.
Reports are that an Williams was set upon by a mob inside his house, beaten and tyres placed around his body which was set ablaze inside the house.
The murder is believed to be related to the killing of Shantae Skyers, an eight-year-old primary school student.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy