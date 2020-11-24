Quada gets January court date for murder charge

Dancehall

artiste Quada will return to court on January 12 after being arrested and

charged for murder and arson earlier this year.

Quada, born Shacquelle Clarke, had his case rescheduled yesterday after appearing in the St Andrew Parish Court due to a document for his arson charge being outstanding.

The Faster Than Fast deejay is charged with the 2019 murder of Miguel Williams in Sterling Castle Heights, St Andrew. He was granted bail of $500,000 on January 17.

Reports are that an Williams was set upon by a mob inside his house, beaten and tyres placed around his body which was set ablaze inside the house.

The murder is believed to be related to the killing of Shantae Skyers, an eight-year-old primary school student.