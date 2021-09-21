Quada shows off his acrobatic skills

Quada shows off his acrobatic skillsTuesday, September 21, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Quada is known for his lyrical prowess but it seems that the St Thomas native has some other skills in his arsenal. Just recently the Hail artiste shared a video on his Instagram account of him, seemingly at a villa, moving about on his hands before flipping into a nearby swimming pool.
It seems like the artiste was among friends enjoying himself when he decided to show off this particular skill set much to the amusement of those around him.
His exploits also drew a slew of comments as persons reacted to it on social media. Songbird Lila Ike was among those commenting when she remarked “lmaoooo the man walk pon him han go inna the pool a Wah this man”
Another person wrote “B–bo, time to sign up for the Olympics while another quipped “enjoy lyfe mi had” unde his post. Despite Quada’s pending legal issues, the artiste is still putting on an unfazed front. He has however continued to deliver new music such as tracks like Shame Dem and Day One.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy