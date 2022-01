Quarantine Radio and OnlyFans partnership coming soon

It looks like rapper Tory Lanez’s popular Instagram Live series, Quarantine Radio, will be partnering with OnlyFans soon.

Lanez went on an Instagram Live and hinted about the collaboration with his fans. “I’mma say this once, and it’s only for the amount of people that are in here, don’t make this hot,†Tory said. “Quarantine Radio After Dark, OnlyFans. No guidelines, at all. That’s all I gotta say.†he said.

View this post on Instagram Quarantine radio got a collab wit onlyfans Ÿ¤¯Ÿ¤¯A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks) on May 20, 2020 at 10:03pm PDT

Lanez’s Quarantine Radio was started a few months ago as way to entertain and engage with fans. It has featured talent shows, twerking competitions, and giveaways. A lot of Instagram Live came to mirror Quarantine Radio.

However, it was briefly suspended by Instagram due to the nature of some of its content. So it’ll be interesting to find out what the ‘no guidelines’ partnership with the popular adult entertainment platform, OnlyFans will be like.