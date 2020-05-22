Quarantine Radio and OnlyFans partnership coming soon

It looks like rapper Tory Lanezâ€™s popular Instagram Live series, Quarantine Radio, will be partnering with OnlyFans soon.

Lanez went on an Instagram Live and hinted about the collaboration with his fans. â€œIâ€™mma say this once, and itâ€™s only for the amount of people that are in here, donâ€™t make this hot,â€ Tory said. â€œQuarantine Radio After Dark,Â OnlyFans.Â No guidelines,Â at all. Thatâ€™s all I gotta say.â€ he said.

Lanezâ€™s Quarantine Radio was started a few months ago as way to entertain and engage with fans. It has featured talent shows, twerking competitions, and giveaways. A lot of Instagram Live came to mirror Quarantine Radio.

However, it was briefly suspended by Instagram due to the nature of some of its content. So itâ€™ll be interesting to find out what the â€˜no guidelinesâ€™ partnership with the popular adult entertainment platform, OnlyFans will be like.