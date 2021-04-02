Quavo says he never physically abused Saweetie

According to Quavo, he never physically abused his ex-girlfriend Saweetie.

The rapper finally broke his silence on the viral video that saw him and Saweetie having a physical altercation in an elevator. He told TMZ that that incident happened a long time ago.

“We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”

Saweetie too, said they have moved past the incident.

“This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on,” she told the outlet.