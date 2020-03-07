Queen of Dancehall: Spice to get crown at Reggae Sumfest

After years of proclaiming herself the ‘Queen of

Dancehall’, entertainer Spice will get an official crown at this year’s Reggae

Sumfest.

It is understood that the ‘Queen of Stage’ will be officially recognised when she attends the event that is scheduled to be held in Montego Bay, St James, from July 12 to 18.

Having been one of the prominent dancehall artistes in Jamaica for years, Reggae Sumfest organiser Joe Bogdanovich, the CEO of DownSound Entertainment, said that it was a no-brainer to give Spice the crown.

“Jamaican female artistes have taken a leading role in the music industry, both locally and internationally, and Spice has been at the forefront of that,” he said.

“Many younger artistes have her to thank for laying the foundation that has led to their success. Spice has performed at Reggae Sumfest more than 10 times, so it is only fitting that she receives the title on our stage. She is an amazing artiste, and we look forward to honouring her.”

The ‘Queen of Dancehall’ title had been held by Lady Saw (now Minister Marion Hall) after she was officially crowned on the Sumfest stage in 2012. However, she left the throne vacant when she got baptised a few years ago and turned to gospel music and her ministry.