R. Kelly afraid to leave his cell

R. Kelly afraid to leave his cellWednesday, September 30, 2020
Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly is scared for his life in jail. The singer was recently attacked with a pen by another inmate while he slept in his cell at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Centre.
Since then, he has reportedly been paranoid and is afraid to leave his cell.
Nicole Blank Becker, one of the lawyers representing R. Kelly told the Chicago Sun Times that he has not been the same since the attack. Fear and terror have left him petrified and paranoid,” she said. “He can’t sleep and is now afraid to leave his jail cell during the two hours he’s permitted daily to venture out. His insomnia is serious.”
She said he won’t even leave his cell to get a haircut as he’s “scared for his life”
“Robert is scared for his life… terrified every single day since he was beaten in his jail cell by fellow MCC inmate Jeremiah Shane Farmer a month ago.”
R. Kelly has been incarcerated for more than a year awaiting trial on sex abuse charges. His legal team has been lobbying for him to be released on bail prior to his October court date, however, he’s been denied three times, with a Brooklyn judge citing a “strong possibility of witness tampering.”
