R. Kelly attacked with pen in jail; lawyer wants him released

R. Kelly attacked with pen in jail; lawyer wants him releasedWednesday, September 02, 2020
Steve Greenberg, the attorney-at-law for R&B singer R. Kelly, says his client’s life is in danger after an inmate attacked him with a pen while he was asleep in his cell at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Centre.
Adamant that his client is not safe, Greenberg has filed a motion calling for Kelly’s release on bail. According to the motion, Kelly was attacked by a “violent” inmate who crept upon him, “stomping on [Kelly’s] head, repeatedly,”. Greenberg also alleged the attacker also had “an ink pen with him that he was going to use to stab Mr Kelly,” but other inmates grabbed him before he could strike.
“This is an inmate that never should have been anywhere near Mr Kelly, an individual who is charged with the most violent of crimes, and one who plainly has no respect for the rules, he has the phrase ‘F*** The Feds’ tattooed on his face,” Greenberg said in court docs.
According to the documents, the inmate who attacked Kelly was angry at him for the prison lockdown that occurred because of pro-R Kelly protests near the jail in which he’s being held.
R. Kelly has been incarcerated for more than a year awaiting trial on sex abuse charges. His legal team has been lobbying for him to be released on bail prior to his October court date, however, he’s been denied three times, with a Brooklyn judge citing a “strong possibility of witness tampering.”
