R Kelly gets jumped in Chicago prison, embattled singer reportedly ‘okay’

Disgraced R&B singer R Kelly was attacked by a frustrated inmate in his prison cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago on Thursday, (August 27), US entertainment tabloid TMZ reported.

According to the , federal law enforcement officers that Kelly was sitting on his bed, when the disgruntled inmate walked in and showered the singer with a flurry of punches.TMZ article

“Our sources say the inmate went on the attack because he was angry about the detention facility being placed on lock down a couple of times largely due to Kelly protesters outside the jail,” TMZ wrote.

“We’re told the fight didn’t last long, and it’s unclear if another inmate or guards broke it up. Our sources say Kelly was examined by a doctor, who determined the singer was okay … no broken bones or serious injuries,” the article continued.

Protesters demanding R Kelly’s freedom continued their rally on Thursday, as the Ignition singer awaits the start of his federal trial.

R Kelly stands charged with nine counts that include racketeering and eight violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits sexual trafficking across state lines. He has pleaded not guilty to all accusations.