R. Kelly lawyers want to question inmate who attacked him

R. Kelly lawyers want to question inmate who attacked himFriday, September 04, 2020
|
Attorneys for R. Kelly want to question a convicted member of the Latin Kings gang who says he beat up the jailed R&B singer in a Chicago cell.
Kelly’s lawyers filed a motion Friday in federal court to question Jeremiah Farmer under oath, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Farmer said in a court filing earlier this week in Hammond, Indiana, that he attacked Kelly on August 26 in the Metropolitan Correctional Center because he wanted to shed light on wrongdoing by the government in his own criminal case.
Farmer, 39, is facing mandatory life in prison in a racketeering conspiracy that involved a 1999 double murder, according to the newspaper.
“It appears that MCC personnel simply followed Mr. Farmer, allowed him to carry out the attack, and then only intervened after Mr. Kelly had already sustained serious injuries,” Kelly’s attorney Michael Leonard wrote in the motion.
Kelly’s attorneys have been trying to have him released on bond pending his trial.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy