R. Kelly lawyers want to question inmate who attacked him

Attorneys for R. Kelly want to question a convicted member of the Latin Kings gang who says he beat up the jailed R&B singer in a Chicago cell.

Kelly’s lawyers filed a motion Friday in federal court to question Jeremiah Farmer under oath, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Farmer said in a court filing earlier this week in Hammond, Indiana, that he attacked Kelly on August 26 in the Metropolitan Correctional Center because he wanted to shed light on wrongdoing by the government in his own criminal case.

Farmer, 39, is facing mandatory life in prison in a racketeering conspiracy that involved a 1999 double murder, according to the newspaper.

“It appears that MCC personnel simply followed Mr. Farmer, allowed him to carry out the attack, and then only intervened after Mr. Kelly had already sustained serious injuries,” Kelly’s attorney Michael Leonard wrote in the motion.

Kelly’s attorneys have been trying to have him released on bond pending his trial.