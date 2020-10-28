R Kelly prison attacker gets life sentence for murders

R Kelly prison attacker gets life sentence for murdersWednesday, October 28, 2020
|
A gang member who claims to have beaten R
Kelly in jail has received a life imprisonment for a racketeering conviction
involving two murders.
Jeremiah Farmer, 39, was sentenced in an Indiana court after representing himself and appearing combative, according to reports.
Farmer was convicted for conspiracy to commit racketeering activity in a drug-related case that involved the 1999 murders of Marion Lowry, 74, and Harvey Siegers, 67.
Both were beaten to death with a hammer at their business place which repeatedly had run-ins with Farmer’s Latin Kings gang.
Farmer is said to have repeatedly hit R Kelly in the head in his cell at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in August.
Kelly, who has maintained his innocence, faces dozens of sexual misconduct charges including sexual assault and a racketeering scheme to supply him with girls.
