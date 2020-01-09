R Kelly’s girlfriends fight on IG live on his birthday

It might have been R Kelly’s 53rd birthday on Wednesday, but it was his

two publicised girlfriends, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, who are

dominating headlines after getting into a fight recorded on Instagram live.

Clary, who reportedly returned to her family in December, was apparently packing her belongings from Kelly’s Trump Tower condo when Savage entered the room and the women started arguing. Within minutes it became more heated, and the phone fell mid-action, as the women battled it out. As followers listened to the brawl in the background, the Chicago police were summoned, but not before Clary accused Savage of having sexual intercourse with her when she was just a minor. Savage denied the claim, and law enforcement eventually intervened, demanding that Clary stops recording.

‘The jig is up’

Clary continued, letting it known that the ‘jig is up’, and she will not only be pressing charges against Savage for physical assault and rape but will also be spilling the tea on her long-term beau.

“Rob has been lying to all of ya’ll, and that’s the sad part about it…he had people like me lying for him,” Clary told followers. “That’s why he never watched the documentary…so we got on Gayle King as stupid as can f**king be…” she said before handing Kelly’s Grammys off to someone in the background.

Maintain innocence

She added that Savage should be in jail with Kelly, who is currently facing several sexual assault and abuse charges, all of which he has denied.

The R&B singer is the topic of a Lifetime docu-series titled, Surviving R Kelly, which explores the life of the singer, from him being molested as a child, to being accused of sexually exploiting underage girls. He was acquitted of pornography charges years ago and maintains his innocence of all wrong-doing. A second season of the series premiered this year and saw several alleged victims of Kelly telling their stories.

Prior to his arrest, Kelly did a sit down with American journalist Gayle King, where he became heated about the unending allegations. Clary and Savage were also interviewed, where they denied being held captive by the singer.