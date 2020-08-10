Rachael Ray’s home engulfed by fire

Rachael Ray’s home engulfed by fireMonday, August 10, 2020
|
A
massive fire engulfed cooking show star Rachael Ray’s New York home,
authorities said.
Firefighters responded to Ray’s home in Lake Luzerne, New York, on Sunday evening, KRQE-TV reported.
Photos of the house fire show flames bursting through the roof and long plumes of smoke extending into the sky. The Warren County sheriff said there were no injuries.
Ray’s representative Charlie Dougiello told USA TODAY in a statement that Ray, her husband and dog were safe, but that the extent of damage to the home was not yet clear.
Since April, Ray has been filming “#STAYHOME With Rachael” two days a week from her home in Lake Luzerne. Her husband, John Cusimano, has been the show’s cameraman, producer, cocktail maker and musical guest.
Amid the pandemic, Ray’s organisation donated US$4 million to several charities including food banks, relief funds for laid off restaurant workers and animal rescue work.
She credited her mother, who lives across the street and also operated a restaurant, with motivating her to give the donation.
“She wants a daily update of what you’re doing to help the world. In detail,” Ray said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy