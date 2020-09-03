Raheem Sterling, Clarks Wallabee Boots released today…and sold out!Thursday, September 03, 2020
Raheem
Sterling is on quite a roll since his partnership ith Clarks Original became
official recently.
Just hours after its release, the football starâ€™s Wallabee Boots collaboration with the shoe brand is already sold out online!
The Wallabee Boots were released on the Clarks UK and Europe websites today, both of which now show that design is sold old in all sizes.
A post on Sterlingâ€™s Instagram page promoting the release got many compliments and some complaints from fans who were unable to cop a pair.
One follower commented that the shoe was out of stock on Clarks, adding that he was â€œpissed offâ€.
However, for every complaint, there were vastly more congratulatory messages with Bounty Killer saying the collab is a â€œpower moveâ€.
Itâ€™s not immediately clear if the boots will be restocked online.
The Wallabee Boots will be available at the Shoe Gallery in Kingston, Jamaica later today.
