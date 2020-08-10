Raheem Sterling helps Clarks and BAPE collab sell out in eight minutes!

Jamaican-born

Raheem Sterling has made quite a name for himself on the football field but the

Manchester City star has something else to celebrate today.

The Clarks and Bathing Ape (BAPE) shoe collaboration, which was fronted by Sterling, sold out in eight minutes when it was released to the public on Saturday!

Not only that, BAPE’s online store crashed as people flocked the website the get the latest design in the popular footwear brand.

The Clarks-BAPE collaboration features two designs, a Desert Boot model and the Wallabee Silhouette.

The classic Clarks Desert Boot has two brown tones with the BAPE branding laser-imprinted in the shoes, along with the latter’s popular “APE SHALL NEVER KILL APE” saying.

The Wallabee shoe has a co-branded leather lining and the signature BAPE camouflage on the sides.

Social media reaction to the quick-selling footwear has been mixed with some hailing the enterprise of the Sterling-led collab and others complaining about being unable to cop a pair before it was sold out.

Clarks is widely loved in Jamaica, which helped to bring the brand to the forefront of popular culture beginning in the 1960s.