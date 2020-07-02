Raheem Sterling helps Man. City to 4-0 defeat of EPL champs, Liverpool

Raheem Sterling helps Man. City to 4-0 defeat of EPL champs, LiverpoolThursday, July 02, 2020
|
Jamaican-born footballer Raheem Sterling and his Manchester City team found small consolation today, July 2, as they ran English Premier League (EPL) champion, Liverpool, into the ground.
Manchester City delivered the newly-crowned champions a blowout 4-0 loss as the Reds played their first match since taking the EPL title on the weekend.
Sterling, who left Liverpool for Manchester City in 2015 in search of a championship title, scored his first ever goal against his former team. It came shortly after he and his teammates found themselves forming a guard of honour, prior to the match, for the team that dethroned them.
Man. City’s other scorers were Kevin de Bruyne, who was named man of the match, and midfielder Phil Foden. The team’s fourth goal came from the Reds’ misfortune when their Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain netted an own goal.
- Related story: Liverpool win English Premier League to end 30-year drought
The loss by Liverpool is the joint-heaviest by a side already crowned EPL champions, tying with Arsenal who suffered a similar defeat to Liverpool in the 1997-1998 season.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy