Raheem Sterling helps Man. City to 4-0 defeat of EPL champs, Liverpool

Jamaican-born footballer Raheem Sterling and his Manchester City team found small consolation today, July 2, as they ran English Premier League (EPL) champion, Liverpool, into the ground.

Manchester City delivered the newly-crowned champions a blowout 4-0 loss as the Reds played their first match since taking the EPL title on the weekend.

Sterling, who left Liverpool for Manchester City in 2015 in search of a championship title, scored his first ever goal against his former team. It came shortly after he and his teammates found themselves forming a guard of honour, prior to the match, for the team that dethroned them.

Man. City’s other scorers were Kevin de Bruyne, who was named man of the match, and midfielder Phil Foden. The team’s fourth goal came from the Reds’ misfortune when their Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain netted an own goal.

The loss by Liverpool is the joint-heaviest by a side already crowned EPL champions, tying with Arsenal who suffered a similar defeat to Liverpool in the 1997-1998 season.