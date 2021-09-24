Raheem Sterling launches clothing line

Raheem Sterling launches clothing lineFriday, September 24, 2021
Jamaican-born footballer Raheem Sterling has launched his own
The name ‘1692’ pays homage to the “spiritual echo of the Jamaican earthquake in 1692”, which gave birth to modern Kingston – Sterling’s own birthplace.
The collection, designed and co-founded by Raheem Sterling and Samiyah Miah, features clean unisex pieces in utilitarian-inspired silhouettes. It is mainly in neutral tones of navy blues, clean whites and ecrus, and darker shades of grey and black to represent the “industrious land of wood and water” surrounding Jamaica’s capital city.
