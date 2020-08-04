Raheem Sterling leads Clarks Originals and BAPE collaboration

Raheem Sterling leads Clarks Originals and BAPE collaborationTuesday, August 04, 2020
|
Jamaican-born footballer Raheem Sterling is the face for a Bathing Ape and Clarks Originals collaboration, and we’re here for it!
The two massive fashion and shoe brands have joined forces, creating new iterations of the British shoemakers Wallabee and Desert Boot models.
We know there is hardly a Jamaican man who isn’t obsessed with Clarks, so it’s no surprise that Sterling was chosen. Plus, Jamaica played a massive part in the rise of Clarks Originals in Western culture throughout the 1960s and 70s.
The desert boot, a shoe which has invented by Clarks, arrives in two different brown tones and features BAPE branding sporadically laser-printed across the shoe. This includes statements such as “APE SHALL NEVER KILL APE”, the brand’s infamous ape head.
The BAPE treatment is also given to the Clarks Wallabee’s, with the brands camo print covering the sides and the option of either a blue or pink toe box on offer.
Mark the date BUZZ fam, these kicks will be released on August 8.
