Raheem Sterling loses English football player of the year award to teammate

Jamaican-born Raheem Sterling missed out on

being named English football player of the year, an award copped by his Manchester

City teammate Kevin De Bruyne.

Sterling and De Bruyne were the only two non-Liverpool players on the shortlist which included Virgil Van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

De Bruyne ended Liverpool’s back to back hold on the Professional Footballers’ Association Award after wins by Van Dijk (2019) and Mohamed Salah (2018).

He is also the first Manchester City player to win the award after scoring 13 goals and setting a record-tying 20 assists in the past season.

Liverpool were named English Premier League champion after finishing 18 points ahead of Manchester City.