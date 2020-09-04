Raheem Sterling nominated for English football player of the year

Raheem Sterling nominated for English football player of the yearFriday, September 04, 2020
|
Jamaican-born
footballer Raheem Sterling has been nominated as player of the year for English
football.
Sterling is one of six players who made the shortlist along with his Manchester City teammate Kevin De Bruyne and four Liverpool members, – namely Virgil van Dijk, last season’s winner, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mané .
History is not in Sterling’s favour as a Man City player has never won the award presented by the Professional Footballers’ Association.
On the other hand, Liverpool has seen its players cop the award for the past two years.
De Bruyne may have the better chance of breaking The Reds’ hold on the trophy with 13 goals and a record-tying 20 assists this season.
Past winners include Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry.
The winner of the award will be announced on Tuesday, September 8.
