Raheem Sterlingâ€™s Wallabee Boot back in stock

Raheem Sterlingâ€™s Wallabee Boot is back in stock.

Sterling collaborated with Clarks Original to release the shoe on September 3. However, the shoe, which was available at Shoe Gallery in Kingston, Jamaica, and at Size Official, â€ªClarks.co.uk and Berwick Street Store in the United Kingdom, was sold out that same day.

Those who missed their chance to cop the Wallabee Boots earlier this month must have been excited when it was revealed that the shoe would become available at Size Official, today, September 23.

â€œExclusive restock announcement: Ssecond drop of limited edition Raheem Sterling x Clarks Originals Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡². Only available @sizeofficial UK on Wednesday, 23 September at 8am #clarksandjamaica,â€ the football star said on Instagram on Tuesday.

Weâ€™re not sure how many people were able to get their hands on it, but there were some people who complained about the sizes.

â€œThey didnâ€™t have size 10.5 @ 8:02 am Ÿ˜ ! maybe next time Ÿ’ I wonâ€™t give up lol,â€ one person said.