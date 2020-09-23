Raheem Sterlingâ€™s Wallabee Boot back in stock

Raheem Sterlingâ€™s Wallabee Boot back in stockWednesday, September 23, 2020
|
Raheem Sterlingâ€™s Wallabee Boot is back in stock.
Sterling collaborated with Clarks Original to release the shoe on September 3. However, the shoe, which was available at Shoe Gallery in Kingston, Jamaica, and at Size Official, â€ªClarks.co.uk and Berwick Street Store in the United Kingdom, was sold out that same day.
RELATED: Raheem Sterling, Clarks Wallabee Boots released todayâ€¦and sold out!
Those who missed their chance to cop the Wallabee Boots earlier this month must have been excited when it was revealed that the shoe would become available at Size Official, today, September 23.
â€œExclusive restock announcement: Ssecond drop of limited edition Raheem Sterling x Clarks Originals Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡². Only available @sizeofficial UK on Wednesday, 23 September at 8am #clarksandjamaica,â€ the football star said on Instagram on Tuesday.
Weâ€™re not sure how many people were able to get their hands on it, but there were some people who complained about the sizes.
â€œThey didnâ€™t have size 10.5 @ 8:02 am Ÿ˜ ! maybe next time Ÿ’ I wonâ€™t give up lol,â€ one person said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy