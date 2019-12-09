Raheem Sterling’s wife shoves woman who was dancing on him at birthday party

Jamaican born, Manchester City football star Raheem Sterling threw a Great Gatsby-themed party to celebrate his 25th birthday on Sunday (Dec 8). And from we can tell, he had a lot fun, perhaps a little too much much fun.

In true Jamaican dancehall form, Sterling was seen on video enjoying a dance from a hot female patron. The woman treated the birthday boy to a twerk, and he was obviously enjoying himself.

But his wife, Paige Sterling, was not having any more of it and shoved the woman off her man before proceeding to give him the wifely twerk.

And from the look on Sterling’s face, he was pretty pleased with the new development.