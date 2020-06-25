Rally champion Kyle Gregg starts in Porsche virtual race Saturday

Jamaica’s Kyle Gregg will compete in the Porsche TAG Heuer Esports

Sprint Trophy Latin America for charity this weekend.

Gregg, a three-time rally champion, will contest the virtual 12-lap event on the Gran Turismo Sony Station 4 platform, racing in the Porsche 911 RSR on the 13.6 kilometre Circuit of La Sarthe on Saturday, June 26.

Fourteen drivers from Latin America and the Caribbean will compete in the event that will donateUS$9,000 in prize money to the Empathy Pact, which works to lessen the health and feeding needs of families in the region caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Should Gregg place in the top three – where the US$9,000 prize money is allocated US$5000, US$3,000 and US$1,000 from first to third respectively – that sum will be given to his selected charity, Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation.

The 2019 Rally Trinidad winner said, “From the moment I heard about the Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Sprint Trophy Latin America and the idea of donating the prizes to those affected by the coronavirus, I jumped at the opportunity to participate.

“Luckily, I was able to win a place in the qualifying round that we ran on 28 May at the Barcelona circuit,” he said, adding that his dream is to cop the top prize for Helping Hands.

Despite being his first virtual race, Gregg said he is ready to race for Jamaica and his ATL Automotive family. “This is the first of its kind for me and these competing drivers are professional racers who have dedicated their lives to virtual racing.”

There’s no better time to be stuck at home BUZZ fam! Tune in to the live broadcast of the race this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at PorscheVirtualRacing.com

Programme

Saturday, June 27th