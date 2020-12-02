Rap dominates YouTube’s Top Music Videos of 2020

Rap dominates YouTube’s Top Music Videos of 2020Wednesday, December 02, 2020
|
In
case you weren’t sure what songs popped off this year, YouTube shared its list
and they all had something in common.
YouTube released its top 10 songs in the United States yesterday and all the tracks featured were from the same genre, rap. The accolade punctuates the impact and growing influence of Hip Hop, as artistes continue to produce music that appeal to wider audiences.
The 10 songs were selected based on total number of views in the US over the year, and Drake and Roddy Ricch make multiple appearances.
The top song of the year was Future’s Life Is Good which features Drake, and is followed up by controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s GOOBA.
See below for the complete list of songs below:
- Future – Life Is Good featuring Drake
- Tekashi 6ix9ine – GOOBA
- Lil Baby x 42 Dugg – We Paid
- NLE Choppa – Walk Em Down featuring Roddy Ricch
- Cardi B – WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion
- DaBaby – Rockstar featuring Roddy Ricch
- Roddy Ricch – The Box
- Drake – Laugh Now Cry Later featuring Lil Durk
- YoungBoy Never Broke Again featuring Lil Top
- Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy