Rap dominates YouTube’s Top Music Videos of 2020

case you weren’t sure what songs popped off this year, YouTube shared its list

and they all had something in common.

YouTube released its top 10 songs in the United States yesterday and all the tracks featured were from the same genre, rap. The accolade punctuates the impact and growing influence of Hip Hop, as artistes continue to produce music that appeal to wider audiences.

The 10 songs were selected based on total number of views in the US over the year, and Drake and Roddy Ricch make multiple appearances.

The top song of the year was Future’s Life Is Good which features Drake, and is followed up by controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s GOOBA.

See below for the complete list of songs below: