Rapper Bhad Bhabie makes over $1 million on OnlyFans in six hours

Rapper Bhad Bhabie makes over $1 million on OnlyFans in six hoursFriday, April 02, 2021
Teen rapper Bhad Bhabie has broken the OnlyFans record by raking in over $1 million in earnings in just six hours.
Based on the screenshot she posted on her Instagram, she made over $750k on subscriptions, $5k on tips, and more than a quarter-million on direct message tips.
And if youâ€™re thinking that these numbers are fake, theyâ€™re not. A TMZ OnlyFans source confirmed that these numbers are indeed real. Her subscription price is $23.99 per month, so a whole lot of you been subscribing.
â€œNot bad for 6 hours Ÿ¤© we broke the f**k out of that onlyfans record Ÿ¥°,â€ Bhad Bhabie captioned the post.
