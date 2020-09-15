Rapper Dave East and Popcaan shoot music video in Tivoli Gardens

Look out, BUZZ

fam. A music video for Unruly, a collaboration between rapper Dave East

and dancehall artiste Popcaan, could be released soon.

East, who recently took a COVID-19 test to come to Jamaica, has posted pictures from a video shoot with Popcaan on his Instagram page. The shoot took place recently in sections of Tivoli Gardens in downtown Kingston.

For the shoot, East and Popcaan were seen in the company of many children, walking along the streets of Tivoli Gardens.

Run It Upppppp!!! I Can Not Slow Down I Ainâ€™t Done Enough!!!! No Green Screen! Trenches A post shared by SHOOTER (@daveeast) on Sep 14, 2020 at 8:49pm PDT

East and Popcaan did Unruly for the rapperâ€™s recently released mixtape, Karma 3.

Itâ€™s uncertain when the music video will be released, but it will certainly generate a buzz given the status of both individuals.