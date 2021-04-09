Rapper DMX has died. He was hospitalized for a week after a drug overdose.

On Thursday, it was reported that he was still brain dead after numerous tests. His family faced the difficult decision of removing him from life support.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end,” a statement from his family read. “He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

The rapper was 50-years-old.

He faced a long and public battle with drug abuse which he revealed started when he was just 14 years old.