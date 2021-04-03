Rapper DMX in hospital after suffering overdose

Rapper DMX in hospital after suffering overdoseSaturday, April 03, 2021
|
American rapper DMX is being treated at a New York hospital.
According to TMZ, the Ruff Ryders’ Anthem artist is in grave condition at hospital.
How sad… DMX’s crack addiction started when he was 14
DMX’s battle with substance abuse is long-standing and highly publicised, with the Party Up entertainer often sharing his experiences with recovering over the years. He has been to rehab several times with his last stint being in 2019 after he completed a 12-month sentence for tax evasion.
The music industry is sending their well wishes to DMX during this time.Referring to DMX’s Lord Give Me A Sign, singer Tyrese said he has helped to bring many people to God.
“You have saved so many souls by putting the goodness of the Lord on their radar and he’s not don’t with you yet…” he wrote during a recent post.
“Stay strong king, my heart is heavy today and I will be praying a REAL PRAYER for you to pull UP and OUT of this place and rebuke the devil for ever for every trying to take you back into this place……. We all love you and owe you so much….. Keep fighting king keep fighting…”
Jamaican producer Rvssian also made a post regarding the news, writing, “It’s not your time to go. Prayers up @dmx legend.”
