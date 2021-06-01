Rapper Lil Loaded has died. He was 20-years-old.

His lawyer told Newsbeat that the 6locc 6a6ym rapper committed suicide, however the official cause of death has not been confirmed.

And according to TMZ, Lil Loaded reportedly posted an ominous message sometime before his death, which read in part, â€œDear most high, please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times Iâ€™ve fell short of making you proud.â€

He added, â€œI ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes. I know you love all your children, and Iâ€™m ready for my heart and soul to join you.â€

Lil Loaded, whose real name Dashawn Robertson was arrested in 2020 on a murder charge. But in February of this year he was reportedly indicted on a lesser charge of manslaughter.

In his last Instagram post four days ago, Lil Loaded showed off his gold plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America for his hit track 6locc 6a6ym.

In that post, the rapper thanked his fans for their support.

â€œWho runnin dis sh*t like me Ÿ’™Ÿ’™ young Nigga Sh*t dopest fanbase on earth,â€ he wrote.