Rapper Megan Thee Stallion pursuing health admin course

Megan Thee Stallion has “never had a plan B”.

The 25-year-old rapper hopes she’s able to fulfil her musical aspirations and, at the same time, complete her Health Administration course at Texas Southern University, as she works towards opening an assisted-living facility for the elderly in her hometown.

The Hot Girl Summer hitmaker, who was raised in Houston, Texas, said: “I never had a plan B, I always had two plan As. I knew I wanted to go to school, but I knew I wanted to pursue music.”

Megan released her latest album, Suga, in March but she insists her musical success won’t stop her from pursuing her other long-term aspirations.

The rap star, who is currently having to do most of her studying online, told Marie Claire magazine: “When you really want to do something, you’re really going to put your mind to doing it. And I really want to do both. I have to do both.”