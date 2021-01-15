Rapper Plies removes gold teeth, shows pearly whites

American rapper Plies has debuted his new smile after recently removing his signature gold teeth.

The Shawty rapper showed his teeth on Instagram today and even laid down some new rules for his pearly whites.

“I Just Showed My Mom My New Smile. She Hugged Me Started Crying & Said ‘I Finally Got My Baby Back’. One Of The Proudest Days Of My Life. 2021 I’m Might Just Turn Into A Full Time Brand Ambassador With This New Smile. No Coochie Gettin Ate With These. It Took Me So Long To Post This Pic Cause I Was Shy. (Ladies) How Did I Do???”

It was just yesterday that the entertainer shared a video of him burying the gold teeth in his Florida backyard.

“It’s a very sad day today,” he said while holding a container with the teeth. “We’re all gathered here today to bury my gold teeth. Finally did it man, finally took my old gold teeth out yo. It’s been a long time coming, but change gon’ come…”

The video, backgrounded with melancholy music, continues with the rapper digging a grave for the teeth while saying a prayer.

“Let us bow our heads. Heavenly father, thank you for giving me these gold teeth. I made a lot of money with them and ate some of the best nookie this world has ever seen. But moving forward, it’s a different me.”

He added, “Ladies don’t think y’all finna put your little pu**y juice on these pearlies, cause ya ain’t.”

The artiste has been getting compliments on his new smile, which is being compared to comedian GotDamnZo’s on Twitter.

Plies blew up in 2007 with his gold teeth and the single Shawty featuring T-Pain. His golden teeth can also be seen in the music videos for tracks like Bust It Baby Pt. 2 (with Ne-Yo) and She Got It Made.