Rapper Pop Smoke laid to rest in Brooklyn

Rapper Pop Smoke laid to rest in BrooklynFriday, March 06, 2020
|
Pop Smoke has been laid to rest in Brooklyn.
The adored 20-year-old rapper died after an alleged home invasion on February 19, after being shot dead at around 4.30 a.m. at a property in Hollywood Hills, California, after two men broke into the house, it was previously reported.
And on Thursday, hundreds of fans lined the streets of Canarsie to pay their respects to the late star – whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson – as a white horse-drawn carriage led a procession
The black casket with windows and curtains drove past a mural in honour of the musician, and 50 Cent’s Lamborghini was also there.
The rapper’s song Invincible was blasted out of speakers, as his fans celebrated his life by dancing, and even popping champagne.
Last weekend, the rap star’s family held a private ceremony.
The investigation into Pop’s death is still ongoing.
