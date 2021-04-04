Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine says he’s unhappy

Keep Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in your prayers, yâ€™all, heâ€™s unhappy.

The Trollz artiste made the revelation to his fans in a recent post on Instagram, where he expressed that his life is without â€œjoyâ€.

â€œTo all my fans I love you â€¦ Iâ€™m sorry I been away from music. In all reality Iâ€™m not happy. The fame and the money doesnâ€™t mean anything to me because it doesnâ€™t bring me joy,â€ he wrote.

The short video clip that inspired the emotional caption saw the rapper meeting young fans in the Dominican Republic where he made a promise to himself to find happiness once more.

â€œI say all this because when your chasing your dreams in life remember God comes first. Never lose sight of that. He blesses you in life because he sees the good in your heart and with that blessing you learn to bless others. I will continue my journey to find happiness within myself and find the joy I once had.â€

His post was immediately flooded with fans encouraging him to stay strong.

â€œOnce you put god 1st happiness comes next Ÿ™Ÿ»,â€ one fan wrote.

â€œPray for Tekashi,â€ another added.