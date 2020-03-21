Rapper Tory Lanez brings the fire to Buju Banton’s ‘Trust’ remix

Tory Lanez brings out his ‘Jamaicanness’ on the Trust remix.

Buju Banton has dropped a remix of his hit track, Trust, and has enlisted Canadian rapper Tory Lanez for the effort.

The track was released to the public on Thursday and has been getting rave reviews since. Although it is already doing well, the collaboration was quite unexpected.

Buju’s lyrics and flow are the same as the original track that was released in November. But Tory certainly got tongues wagging based on how he flowed like any local deejay. He also made references to a number of things in Jamaica, including ackee and saltfish and Shenseea.

The remix follows other recent releases from Buju, including an 11-track compilation called Steppaz. It features tracks from Buju, Ghost, Tony Curtis, Agent Sasco, Vershon and General B.

Buju will also be releasing a 20-track album in May.