Rapper Tray Savage killed at 26

Chicago rapper Tray Savage died on Friday, June 19,

after he was shot in the South Side neighbourhood he grew up in.

Tray Savage, born Kentray Young, was shot and killed while driving around the South Side. Reports are that he was rushed to the nearby University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Know Who I Am rapper was signed to Glory Boyz Entertainment, a label co-founded by rapper Chief Keef.

A rep from the deceased’s label said “The entire Chief Glo Gang Family are extremely saddened about the loss of Kentray ‘Tray Savage’ Young who was taken too soon…

“His first love was always devoted to his fiancé, kids, family, and music. Regrettably, we can’t take back the actions done by others, but we stand firmly behind the fact that Kentray ‘Tray Savage’ Young should be here today alive and continuing his amazing contributions to society. His friends, family and entertainment family will continue to honour his legacy.”