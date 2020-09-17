Rapper Tyga joins OnlyFans

Millions can

be made from OnlyFans, and rapper Tyga will not be left out of the mix.

On Wednesday, the American entertainer shocked many when he announced that he has joined OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform that has become a popular spot to view adult-oriented content.

“I like you I don’t give af bout yo bf,” was the description on his OnlyFans page.

He also shared a video of him and several skimpily clad women partying at his home.

To access Tyga’s content on the platform, it costs US$14.95 per month.

But Tyga, who has done songs like Taste and Make It Nasty, isn’t the first celebrity to create an account on the platform. Bella Thorne and Cardi B are quite active on OnlyFans, and so too are Jamaican entertainers D’Angel and Ishawna.