Rapper YFN Lucci released on US$500K bail

YFN

Lucci has been released on bond following his arrest for murder.

The Atlanta rapper, real name Rayshawn Bennett, was booked into Fulton County jail last month in connection with a Dec. 10 shooting, which left one man dead and another injured.

In a statement from Lucci’s lawyer, his reps negotiated with the prosecution a US$500,000 bond ahead of a bond motion on Tuesday.

The bond conditions include that he must surrender his passport and wear a GPS ankle monitor.

The next court date has yet to be set. The state “will have to present the case to a grand jury if they so choose,” attorney Drew Findling told Billboard via email.