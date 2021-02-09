Rapper YFN Lucci released on US$500K bail

Rapper YFN Lucci released on US$500K bailTuesday, February 09, 2021
|
YFN
Lucci has been released on bond following his arrest for murder.
The Atlanta rapper, real name Rayshawn Bennett, was booked into Fulton County jail last month in connection with a Dec. 10 shooting, which left one man dead and another injured.
In a statement from Lucci’s lawyer, his reps negotiated with the prosecution a US$500,000 bond ahead of a bond motion on Tuesday.
The bond conditions include that he must surrender his passport and wear a GPS ankle monitor.
The next court date has yet to be set. The state “will have to present the case to a grand jury if they so choose,” attorney Drew Findling told Billboard via email.
