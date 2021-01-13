Rapper YFN Lucci wanted by police

Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci is wanted by the Atlanta police for a shooting that occurred on December 10, 2020.

The shooting incident killed one victim and left another injured. Vulture reports that police are offering a US$5,000 reward for information leading to YFN Lucci’s arrest.

YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, is wanted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.