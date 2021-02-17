Rapper YK Osiris visits crocodile sanctuary on visit to Jamaica

Rapper YK Osiris visits crocodile sanctuary on visit to JamaicaWednesday, February 17, 2021
Rapper YK Osiris celebrated Valentine’s Day in Jamaica, enjoying the many pleasures the island has to offer.
Coincidentally, the Valentine artiste was seen doing, among other things, petting a crocodile at the Black River Sanctuary in St Elizabeth. However, in doing so, he showed more than a little nerves as he held the reptile.
“Maaann I don’t play with no damn animals, they can have that no sir…. mi don’t like it,” he wrote under the video showing him getting close and personal with the baby croc.
He also went horseback-riding among other things and taken a liking to the Jamaican accent as tries to develop his fluency in the world-famous dialect.
However, what he has seemingly enjoyed the most is his time at the luxurious Over-The-Water bungalows at Sandals South Coast. The rapper has uploaded pictures of getting massaged, eating and drinking and enjoying himself in the pool.
The Worth It singer also used his time in Jamaica to wish all women a Happy Valentine’s Day last Sunday.
