‘Rare and unseen’ photos of Bob Marley to be included in photo book

Fans of

reggae icon and legend Bob Marley will soon get to see rare and unseen photos of

the reggae legend when a photo book comes out on October 13.

More than 150 photos will be in the publication that was curated by the Ziggy Marley, son of the legendary singer. The pictures, which have been dubbed as ‘rare and unseen’, come from the family archive. The book will also feature stories and interviews.

The publication is being done to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the birth of Natural Mystic singer. It comes as part of a slew of activities that were earmarked as ‘Marley75’.

Marley’s sons, Ziggy and Stephen, kicked off the celebration earlier this with a performance at the Beach Life Festival where they had performed a number of major hits from the icon. There were also events honouring the life of the legend in Jamaica and other countries.