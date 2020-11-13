‘Rasta nuh cold up’: Jah Cure ‘creates’ dance move

It seems Jamaican singer Jah Cure wants to give Ding Dong and the Ravers Clavers a bit of competition with a new dance move that he â€˜createdâ€™.

In a video he shared on Thursday, the Unconditional Love singer, is seen doing a number of foot and hand movements in shorts and an open white shirt. With a drink in hand, he demonstrates his moves, explaining that the hands go left and right.

â€œMi a go give yuh a new dance. Yuh see da one ya, it name the yellow interior. Watch ya now,â€ he said in the video.

He captioned the clip, saying: â€œŸ¤£ @dingdongravers deh one a fi yuh #insideinterior.â€

He did get some approval from Ding Dong, who commented on the post soon after. He said: â€œDem think di Rasta dem cold up #JAHJAHCURERAVERS Ÿ™ŒŸ½Ÿ™ŒŸ½Ÿ™ŒŸ½Ÿ™ŒŸ½Ÿ™ŒŸ½â€

To that Jah Cure replied: â€œToo hot fi cold upŸ”¥..Ÿ¥¶ Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ”ŠŸ”Šâ€

His followers were also in love with his energy.

â€œI love how you embrace and fully enjoy life,â€ one person said.

Another added: â€œJust what the doctor ordered!!! Refreshing!!â€

to see the video of Jah Cure dancing. Click here