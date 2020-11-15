R&B singer Jeremih in intensive care with COVID-19

R&B singer Jeremih has been hospitalised with the coronavirus.

Celebs haveÂ taken to social media to share prayers and best wishes for R&B singer Jeremih, following reports that the singer is hospitalised for coronavirus.

Major US media outlets have reported that the 33-year-old singer is on a ventilator at a hospital in his native Chicago.

Several in the music industry, including Chance the Rapper and 50 Cent, have posted on social media sharing prayers, and encouraging others to pray for the rapper.

â€œPlease if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and heâ€™s ill right now.Â I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him,â€ tweeted Chance.

Similarly, rapper 50 Cent asked for prayers, adding that Jeremih was in an intensive care unit in Chicago.

â€œPray for my boy @jeremih heâ€™s not doing good this covid shit is real Ÿ™ï¿½ï¿½ heâ€™s in ICU in Chicago,â€ said 50 in a post on IG.

Born Jeremy Felton, he grew up on the South Side of Chicago and attended Morgan Park High School and later Columbia College.

Jeremih rose to fame in 2009 with his smash hit Birthday Sex.