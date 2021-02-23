Real hot sh*t: Idris Elba and Megan Thee Stallion collab coming

Real hot sh*t: Idris Elba and Megan Thee Stallion collab comingTuesday, February 23, 2021
|
Ohhhhh, this one is gonna be real hot! So BUZZ fam, you probably already know that actor Idris Elba has also been putting out music. Well, now he has secured a collab with one of the hottest rappers right now, Megan Thee Stallion.
Elba was speaking with MistaJam on a UK radio programme where he revealed that Megan Thee Stallion was one of a number of collaborations he was working on.
“So I’ve got some really cool music coming, been working with Franky Wah on a tune I’m looking forward to dropping. I’ve got a bit of a banger, I don’t want to say too much but me, Megan Thee Stallion and Davido that’s coming. Shout out to the fanatics,” he said.
And apparently, he also has his eyes set on a collab with Taylor Swift.
“I’ve known Taylor a few years. People see the album sales, the awards. What they don’t see is the hard work,” he said.
“She is an incredibly hard-working person, she isn’t resting on her achievements. To perform live with her would be fun and hopefully we can make that happen.”
