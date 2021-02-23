Real hot sh*t: Idris Elba and Megan Thee Stallion collab coming

Ohhhhh, this one is gonna be real hot! So BUZZ fam, you probably already know that actor Idris Elba has also been putting out music. Well, now he has secured a collab with one of the hottest rappers right now, Megan Thee Stallion.

Elba was speaking with MistaJam on a UK radio programme where he revealed that Megan Thee Stallion was one of a number of collaborations he was working on.

“So I’ve got some really cool music coming, been working with Franky Wah on a tune I’m looking forward to dropping. I’ve got a bit of a banger, I don’t want to say too much but me, Megan Thee Stallion and Davido that’s coming. Shout out to the fanatics,” he said.

And apparently, he also has his eyes set on a collab with Taylor Swift.

“I’ve known Taylor a few years. People see the album sales, the awards. What they don’t see is the hard work,” he said.

“She is an incredibly hard-working person, she isn’t resting on her achievements. To perform live with her would be fun and hopefully we can make that happen.”