Real Madrid clinch La Liga title after emphatic win over Villareal

Real Madrid clinch La Liga title after emphatic win over VillarealThursday, July 16, 2020
|
High-flying outfit Real Madrid secured
their 34th hold of the coveted Spanish Premier League title after a bruising
2-1 win over Villareal to conclude the 2019-2020 season of top-tier football.
Playing the 37th and final game on Thursday, July 16, French striker Karim Benzema scored a screamer in the 29th minute to put the title leaders ahead.
The team was in cruise control, with a four-point cushion over perennial rivals Barcelona, and needed just a draw to win the league.
The game was all but over when Benzema returned to capitalise on a penalty kick, doubling the score for the Zinedine Zidane-managed team in the 77th minute.
Vincente Iborra scored a late consolation goal for Villareal in the 83rd minute, and the deficit remained until the end of stoppage time.
With 86 points, Real Madrid finished La Liga seven points clear of Barcelona, which lost its final game by a similar 2-1 margin to Osasuna.
Real Madrid last won the La Liga title in 2017.
