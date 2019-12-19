Rebel Salute a major tourist attraction

Close to 50 per cent of the patronage at the annually staged Rebel Salute reggae show are international tourists.

This was disclosed at the media launch of the event at the AC Marriott Hotel, in Kingston, this week. According to promoter Tony Rebel, the event has grown to become one of the biggest festivals, and a major draw of tourists to the island.

Rebel Salute is to be held on January 17 and 18, 2020 at Grizzly’s Plantation in St. Ann.

His announcement was reaffirmed by Director of Tourism, Donovan White. He noted that Rebel Salute was an iconic event, and Tony Rebel is to be applauded for his efforts. “Most festival brands can influence tourism travel to a destination, and Rebel Salute was a good example of such a brand,” said Mr White.

Minister of Youth and Culture, Babsy Grange echoed similar sentiments, hailing Tony Rebel as a cultural ambassador, locally and internationally. Minister Grange also invited patrons to participate in a symposium at Rebel Salute dubbed the ‘Repatriation Booth’, to view a docu/film on entertainment and culture and the preservation of conscious music.