Rebel Salute announces virtual staging for January 15-16

The

annual Rebel Salute music festival returns to its usual January slot but in the

pandemic’s unusual format – a virtual staging.

Rebel Salute will be staged virtually from January 15 to 16, much to the thrill of reggae fans who’ve made the yearly trek to the festival for almost three decades.

However, organiser and artiste, Tony Rebel, said the event’s move to the new format is not that new, having streamed its performances to fans across the world for several years.

Rebel told the Jamaica Observer that this staging will be special, adding “OK, let’s call it a docu-series that will unfold on January 15 and 16. There will be live performances, but that is all I’m willing to say at this time. The festival will be streamed on the major social media platforms and we are also in negotiations with an entity, so as soon as we conclude those discussions we will make it known.”

Rebel Salute is the latest in a series of events – including Reggae Sumfest and Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival – that have made the change amid the pandemic which has claimed just over 300 lives in Jamaica.